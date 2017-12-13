Time Change for Nevada Women's Game Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Time Change for Nevada Women's Game Saturday



Nevada Release

12/13/2017

The Nevada women's basketball game against Santa Clara this Saturday, Dec. 16 in Lawlor Events Center has been moved from a 2 p.m. tipoff to a 4 p.m. tipoff.

The Wolf Pack squares off against the Broncos for its final non-conference game of the season, looking to end non-league action at 7-4. With a win, the 7-4 non-conference record would be the best start by the Wolf Pack since it started 11-2 in 2010-11, the last time it advanced to the WNIT.

Saturday's game also marks the 'We Back Pat' game, supporting the Pat Summitt Foundation. The first 300 fans inside Lawlor Events Center will receive a purple 'We Back Pat' t-shirt. Pass-the-bucket will also be set up during the game to raise money for the foundation.

Nevada begins Mountain West play on Thursday, Dec. 28 when it hosts Fresno State at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets to Saturday's game, or any other game this season, call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com. 

