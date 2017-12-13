Time Change for Nevada Women's Game Saturday

Reno 1868 FC has signed attacking midfielder Lindo Mfeka, the team announced Wednesday pending league and federation approval.More >>
The Nevada women's basketball game against Santa Clara this Saturday, Dec. 16 in Lawlor Events Center has been moved from a 2 p.m. tipoff to a 4 p.m. tipoff.
In front of a 'When I Grow Up' attendance record of 5,355 fans, the Nevada women's basketball team earned an 81-60 win over Stanislaus State Tuesday morning. The sixth annual 'When I Grow Up' game brought in over 5,000 students from the Washoe County School District.
