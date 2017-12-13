The Lyon County Fire Department Responding to Fernley Gas Leak - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Lyon County Fire Department Responding to Fernley Gas Leak

Posted: Updated:

The Lyon County Fire Department has reported that they are currently responding to a gas leak in the area of North Fork Road. 

Gas has been turned off, and the residents that were evacuated have since returned. 

Repairs are underway, and they estimate they should be finished in an hour or so. 

This is a developing story, and we will update with details as they become known. 

