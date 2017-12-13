Dangers of Walking on Icy Lakes and Ponds

With cooler temperatures, our area lakes and ponds are starting to get some ice on them, but the Reno Fire Department wants to make sure we stay off the ice. Your body starts to feel the effects of the cold water in one minute, and by ten minutes, your body may loose all of its ability to move.

“The first minute, that's your best bet for survival,” said Battalion Chief Dirk Minore.

Once you call 911, the ideal situation is for a bystander to throw a rope to you. The fire department says that once the ice cracks, there is no way for you to get back up on the ice. If you want to help, do not get on the ice, but just call 911 and throw a long object to them.

There is no safe way to test how thick the ice is, but in general, about an inch of clear-water ice can support between fifty to one hundred pounds. Clarity and other aspects of the water plays a role as well.

Cole Roberts is a Reno Firefighter and knows what it’s like to rescue someone from an icy pond.

“We're protected with all this gear, but even with that I could feel the water. So if anyone is in jeans and a sweatshirt, hypothermia would set in very quickly,” said Roberts.

It’s just not worth the risk. In Nevada, it’s just not cold enough for the water to freeze all the way through.

