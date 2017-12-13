Dangers of Walking on Icy Lakes and Ponds - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dangers of Walking on Icy Lakes and Ponds

Posted: Updated:

With cooler temperatures, our area lakes and ponds are starting to get some ice on them, but the Reno Fire Department wants to make sure we stay off the ice. Your body starts to feel the effects of the cold water in one minute, and by ten minutes, your body may loose all of its ability to move. 

“The first minute, that's your best bet for survival,” said Battalion Chief Dirk Minore.

Once you call 911, the ideal situation is for a bystander to throw a rope to you. The fire department says that once the ice cracks, there is no way for you to get back up on the ice. If you want to help, do not get on the ice, but just call 911 and throw a long object to them.

There is no safe way to test how thick the ice is, but in general, about an inch of clear-water ice can support between fifty to one hundred pounds. Clarity and other aspects of the water plays a role as well. 

Cole Roberts is a Reno Firefighter and knows what it’s like to rescue someone from an icy pond. 

“We're protected with all this gear, but even with that I could feel the water. So if anyone is in jeans and a sweatshirt, hypothermia would set in very quickly,” said Roberts.

It’s just not worth the risk. In Nevada, it’s just not cold enough for the water to freeze all the way through. 
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.