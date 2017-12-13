Salvation Army Estimates Christmas Gift Program Shortages

The Salvation Army of Washoe County is asking the public for Christmas gift donations after they estimated a shortage in ages 10-17. In particular, the 13-17 age range is the more pressing shortage.

“Right now, we have nearly 1500 kids registered in the older age groups, and I would guess we have gifts to serve about half of them,” said Major Charles Fowler, Salvation Army Washoe County Coordinator. “Right now, we have about 4200 children signed up in total to receive toys. Every year we come close on the number of gifts needed for older kids. A couple of organizations that have supported the older kids in past years were unable to do so this year.”

The Salvation Army offers the following suggestions if donors are able to help out:

Gift cards – for stores located in local malls, I-Tunes, Walmart, movie theaters, etc.

Hooded sweatshirts, especially those with Wolf Pack logos or professional sports team logos on them.

Winter coats

Skateboards and Razor Scooters

Cosmetics

Art supplies



Donations can be dropped off at 4813 Kietzke (former Sports Authority).

The Salvation Army of Reno will distribute food boxes and toys to the pre-registered families beginning Saturday, December 16th.

For any additional questions regarding the Christmas assistance program, call (775) 688-4555.