Salvation Army Estimates Christmas Gift Program Shortages - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Salvation Army Estimates Christmas Gift Program Shortages

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN Courtesy: MGN

The Salvation Army of Washoe County is asking the public for Christmas gift donations after they estimated a shortage in ages 10-17. In particular, the 13-17 age range is the more pressing shortage.

“Right now, we have nearly 1500 kids registered in the older age groups, and I would guess we have gifts to serve about half of them,” said Major Charles Fowler, Salvation Army Washoe County Coordinator.  “Right now, we have about 4200 children signed up in total to receive toys. Every year we come close on the number of gifts needed for older kids. A couple of organizations that have supported the older kids in past years were unable to do so this year.”

The Salvation Army offers the following suggestions if donors are able to help out:

  • Gift cards – for stores located in local malls, I-Tunes, Walmart, movie theaters, etc.
  • Hooded sweatshirts, especially those with Wolf Pack logos or professional sports team logos on them.
  • Winter coats
  • Skateboards and Razor Scooters
  • Cosmetics
  • Art supplies


Donations can be dropped off at 4813 Kietzke (former Sports Authority).

The Salvation Army of Reno will distribute food boxes and toys to the pre-registered families beginning Saturday, December 16th. 

For any additional questions regarding the Christmas assistance program, call (775) 688-4555.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.