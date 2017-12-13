Burglary Victims Needed to Help Identify Possible Stolen Propert - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Burglary Victims Needed to Help Identify Possible Stolen Property

Posted: Updated:

Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office say they recently recovered a substantial amount of possible stolen property as part of an ongoing investigation. 

Detectives are now trying to connect the property to open cases and are asking anyone who has recently been the victim of a burglary in the Reno, Sparks or Washoe County area to help identify the items.

The recovered belongings include a wide variety of items such as:

  • laptops
  • power tools
  • firearms and ammunition
  • baseball card collections and other sport memorabilia
  • horseback riding equipment
  • rock climbing gear
  • scuba gear
  • ski and snowboarding equipment

Victims who may be able to identify items from this recovered property are asked to contact Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Josh Jenkins at (775) 857-8754. Be prepared to provide a description of your stolen property along with a law enforcement case number if a case has previously been filed.

A video of the property is also available via the YouTube link.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.