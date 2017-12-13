Burglary Victims Needed to Help Identify Possible Stolen Property

Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office say they recently recovered a substantial amount of possible stolen property as part of an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are now trying to connect the property to open cases and are asking anyone who has recently been the victim of a burglary in the Reno, Sparks or Washoe County area to help identify the items.

The recovered belongings include a wide variety of items such as:

laptops

power tools

firearms and ammunition

baseball card collections and other sport memorabilia

horseback riding equipment

rock climbing gear

scuba gear

ski and snowboarding equipment

Victims who may be able to identify items from this recovered property are asked to contact Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Josh Jenkins at (775) 857-8754. Be prepared to provide a description of your stolen property along with a law enforcement case number if a case has previously been filed.

A video of the property is also available via the YouTube link.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)