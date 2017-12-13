El Dorado County Deputies Seek Missing South Lake Tahoe Man - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

El Dorado County Deputies Seek Missing South Lake Tahoe Man

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing South Lake Tahoe man. 

Deputies say 36-year-old Eric Zentner was reported missing after leaving his uncle’s home in Meyers on November 11th. 

Authorities say Zentner’s car was later found at the Lake Tahoe Airport. 

Deputies say he is an avid outdoorsman, pilot and diver. 

Zentner is described as 5’10” tall, 190 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard. 

He has family in Ashland, Oregon and previously lived in Juneau and Fairbanks, Alaska. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Detective Damian Frisby at 530-573-3022. 

