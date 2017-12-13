Grace Warner Elementary Students Get Free Coats

The Washoe County School Board has settled on "Sky Ranch Middle School" for the name of the new school being built in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
On Wednesday the Reno City Council unanimously voted to approve a new permanent overflow shelter to help overcrowding at Reno’s main homeless shelter.More >>
More than 13,000 children across the world will receive what might be their first gift ever, thanks to northern Nevadans. It's all part of an effort led by the international organization known as Samaritan's Purse.More >>
More than 40% of women in the United States have dense breast tissue which can often mask potential cancers on a mammogram. However, doctors at the University of Southern California are testing new technology that could help pick up these cancers. How the SoftVue Scan works in Health Watch.More >>
The Lyon County Fire Department has reported that they are currently responding to a gas leak in the area of North Fork Road.More >>
Car insurance premiums in Nevada are about to go up, and it's all due to a new law that goes into effect in a matter of months.More >>
The Justice Department says an Elko doctor faces 39-charges of unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare and Medicaid fraud after being arrested on Tuesday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responds to a wrong way head-on crash early Tuesday morning.More >>
An investigation is underway after a crash involving a RTC ACCESS transit bus happened early Wednesday morning near Long River Drive and Silver Sky Parkway north of Reno.More >>
Detectives are asking anyone who has recently been the victim of a burglary in the Reno, Sparks or Washoe County area to help identify the items.More >>
