Grace Warner Elementary Students Get Free Coats

Christmas came early for students Wednesday at Grace Warner Elementary thanks to a generous donation by the people of Grace Church in northwest Reno.

All 500 students were offered a brand new coat completely free.

"It was important for us to be able to give these kids brand new, never been worn, something they can call their own,” said Marcie Devine with Grace Church. "The people of Grace Church purchased over 660 coats, 500 of the coats are coming here so every child has a coat."

Principal Samantha Shoolroy says many of her students needed coats.

"I had a little girl walk in with her cheeks bright red and hands freezing,” said Shoolroy. “She was really excited to get a coat."

"We know some of the kids here don't have the means to have their own personal coat," said Devine.

"We couldn't believe how generous Grace Church was willing to be by giving everyone of our children a coat,” said Shoolroy.

The remaining 160 will be given to other school kids in need.

