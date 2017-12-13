WCSD Committee to Discuss Zoning Changes at Several Sparks Schools

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Zoning Advisory Committee will meet this Thursday, December 14 at Sparks Middle School.

Just over one year ago, Washoe County voters passed WC-1 which allows WCSD to construct new schools and provide critical updates and repairs to older school buildings. WCSD must now begin the public process of developing new school attendance zones.

During this meeting, the committee will discuss changes stemming from the construction of a new middle school in Sun Valley that WCSD plans to complete for the 2019-2020 school year.

The new middle school in Sun Valley is expected to relieve overcrowding at Traner Middle School and Sparks Middle School. Additionally, the new middle school will allow the district to make further progress on the long-term goal of transitioning all sixth grade classes to the middle school level, providing overcrowding relief to elementary schools.

If the Board of Trustees approves the recommendations, the new middle school is expected to house the sixth grade classes currently held in Sun Valley elementary schools which include Lois Allen, Esther Bennett, Virginia Palmer, and Sun Valley elementary schools.

At Thursday's meeting, the committee will also hear zoning recommendations related to schools near and east of Sparks Middle School, including but not limited to;

• Dilworth STEM Academy

• Mendive Middle School

• Sparks Middle School

• Katherine Dunn Elementary School

• Greenbrae Elementary School

• Robert Mitchell Elementary School

• Marvin Moss Elementary School

• Alice Maxwell Elementary School

• Lena Juniper Elementary School

• Agnes Risley Elementary School

• Kate Smith Elementary School

• Jerry Whitehead Elementary School

The Zoning Advisory Committee plans to hold public meetings in the Spanish Springs area in February 2018 and in the South Meadows area in March 2018.

Community members are encouraged to attend these meetings or send questions and comments to zoning@washoeschools.net. More information regarding the Zoning Advisory Committee can be found on the WCSD web at https://www.washoeschools.net/zoning.

(Washoe County School District)