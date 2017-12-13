AP: House, Senate Leaders Reach Agreement in Principle on Tax Package

Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More >>
The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence thereMore >>
The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence thereMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is lacing into Democratic Sen. Kirsten GillibrandMore >>
President Donald Trump is lacing into Democratic Sen. Kirsten GillibrandMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
The Justice Department says an Elko doctor faces 39-charges of unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare and Medicaid fraud after being arrested on Tuesday.More >>
The Justice Department says an Elko doctor faces 39-charges of unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare and Medicaid fraud after being arrested on Tuesday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responds to a wrong way head-on crash early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responds to a wrong way head-on crash early Tuesday morning.More >>
37-year-old Jeremy Stutts was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 3 years.More >>
37-year-old Jeremy Stutts was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 3 years.More >>
An investigation is underway after a crash involving a RTC ACCESS transit bus happened early Wednesday morning near Long River Drive and Silver Sky Parkway north of Reno.More >>
An investigation is underway after a crash involving a RTC ACCESS transit bus happened early Wednesday morning near Long River Drive and Silver Sky Parkway north of Reno.More >>
The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman - one of President Donald Trump's most prominent supporters - plans to leave the administration next month.More >>
The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman - one of President Donald Trump's most prominent supporters - plans to leave the administration next month.More >>