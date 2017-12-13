AP: House, Senate Leaders Reach Agreement in Principle on Tax Pa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AP: House, Senate Leaders Reach Agreement in Principle on Tax Package

House and Senate GOP leaders have forged an agreement on a sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax laws. That paves the way for final votes next week to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next year.

President Donald Trump says that a deal is "very, very close." He added that it is "very important" to vote on the legislation next week.

Trump reemphasized his regular promises for the bill: a tax cut for the middle class, a lowered corporate tax rate, a simplified tax code as well as resulting economic growth and job creation. 

"It will be bigger than anything ever done in this country," he claimed. 

Trump plans to make a pitch Wednesday for the plan. 

The measure would give President Trump his first major victory in Congress. It fulfills a longstanding goal by top Republicans such as Speaker Paul Ryan to rewrite the loophole-cluttered tax code.

The measure has come under assault by Democrats who say it is unfairly tilted in favor of business and the wealthy.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

