Minor Injuries Reported After Crash Involving RTC ACCESS Bus North of Reno

An investigation is underway after a crash involving a RTC ACCESS transit bus happened early Wednesday morning near Long River Drive and Silver Sky Parkway north of Reno.

Police say the bus was headed north when it hit a Chevrolet Corvette that lost control in the oncoming lane.

Authorities have closed off that area until the crash scene is cleared.

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported.

We will release more information as soon as it becomes available.