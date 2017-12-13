Minor Injuries Reported After Crash Involving RTC ACCESS Bus Nor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Minor Injuries Reported After Crash Involving RTC ACCESS Bus North of Reno

Posted: Updated:

An investigation is underway after a crash involving a RTC ACCESS transit bus happened early Wednesday morning near Long River Drive and Silver Sky Parkway north of Reno. 

Police say the bus was headed north when it hit a Chevrolet Corvette that lost control in the oncoming lane. 

Authorities have closed off that area until the crash scene is cleared. 

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported. 

We will release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.