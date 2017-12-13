St. Vincent’s Food Pantry Distributes Holiday Food Bags to 2,000 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

St. Vincent’s Food Pantry Distributes Holiday Food Bags to 2,000 Families

Dozens of Catholic Charities staff and volunteers distributed ham, turkeys and holiday food bags to about 2,000 families in need on Wednesday morning.

Each bag contains a frozen turkey or ham, as well as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed potatoes, bread or rolls and a dessert. The meals are part of this year's 'Feeding Families Food Giveaway.'

St. Vincent's Food Pantry will also offer holiday meals to individuals expanding their giveaway to include rural communities, such as Gerlach, Elko, Hawthorne and Winnemucca. 

They anticipate that they will be able to help an additional 6,000 families in Washoe County and rural parts of Nevada this year. 

The St. Vincent's Food Pantry is the largest food pantry in the state of Nevada, and serves about 15,000 people each month, year-round. If you would like to donate, click here 

