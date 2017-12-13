Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to Replace Sen. Al Franken - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to Replace Sen. Al Franken

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, Office of Sen. Al Franken Courtesy: MGN, Office of Sen. Al Franken

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat until the November election.

Dayton's announcement Wednesday had been widely expected. Smith served as Dayton's trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.

She was once considered a likely candidate to succeed him, but had announced in the spring that she wouldn't run for governor. However, she is expected to run in the November special election to complete Franken's term through 2020. Dayton had come under intense pressure from top Democrats in Washington to appoint someone who wouldn't merely serve as a seat-warmer.

Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. He hasn't yet set a date to leave Congress.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.