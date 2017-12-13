Tips To Avoid Tickets This Winter

It's now getting cold enough in some areas where there's frost on your car in the morning, or if you live in the mountains, you may wake up with some snow on your car.

But did you know if you don't take the time to remove all the frost from the windows and snow from your car before driving it's not only dangerous, but police can give you a ticket.

"It can cause a pretty dangerous situation for people following you as the snow and the ice starts to fall off and it can cause issues with following traffic," says NHP Trooper Dan Gordon.

Officials advise that you don't leave your car alone running outside warming up because it could get stolen. They also recommend that you check your wind shield wiper fluid to make sure you have the correct formula before need to use it.

"There is a summer formula and a winter formula that has anti freeze so when you do spray it it does not just create a sheet of ice on your windshield," says Trooper Gordon.

If you don't have an ice scraper you can still use a credit card.