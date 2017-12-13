Bighorns Lost to Westchester 116-106

Bighorns Release

12/12/2017

The Reno Bighorns (5-9) fell to the Westchester Knicks (12-5) 116-106 Tuesday night at the Reno Events Center.

Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns, recording his first double-double of the season with 32 points and 11 rebounds while Sacramento Kings Two-Way player Jack Cooley had his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jakarr Sampson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Trey Burke paced the Knicks with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Nigel Hayed notched 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The first quarter was tightly contested that saw six ties and five lead changes. The teams kept the score close until the Knicks pulled away after a triple from Billly Garrett, triggering a 13-2 run. The Knicks ended the first frame with a nine-point advantage.

The Knicks maintained their lead over Reno having a 10-point lead at the mid-way point of the second frame. Reno went on a late run to run to cut the deficit to five. Westchester regained momentum, building their advantage going into the locker room at the half with a 66-55 lead.

Coming out of the break, the Knicks opened their lead to as many as 13 points. Despite Harrison scoring 16 points in the quarter, Westchester held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the period, having a seven-point advantage entering the final frame.

Reno opened up the fourth on a 6-2 run to make it a three-point game at the 11:00 mark. The Knicks executed their offence the remainder of the frame, keeping Reno to a 25.0% team shooting effort to hold the Bighorns at bay the remainder of the period, resulting in a Knicks victory.

Harrison scored 27 of his 32 points in the second half.

Reno will next travel to Ontario, CA to face the Agua Caliente Clippers on Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m