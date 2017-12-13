A Luau for Those Fighting Cancer

The Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation hosted a Luau for its annual Christmas party, to bring children battling cancer and their families a festive day while going through one of the toughest fights life has to offer.

The day is meant to bring some sense of normalcy for families, but for one girl, it brings a sense of comfort getting to know kids who have similar experiences.

Victoria Matthews is currently cancer-free, but she attended her first NCCFF Christmas party last year, shortly after she was finished with chemotherapy. Matthews was diagnosed with leukemia, and says the first Christmas party wasn't so easy.

"So I was still you know really sick and very tired, and this was all a very new experience," Matthews said.

This year is different, now that she's beat leukemia and has grown with NCCFF.

"Now I'm running into all kinds of new friends I've made that I know, and I get to see them getting better growing their hair out," Matthews said.

At tonight's party, there was a balloon artist, face-painting, a DJ, even Santa Claus made an appearance and handed out presents. This is one of the many events NCCFF has centered around supporting families by trying to pick up loose ends, while the families focus on what matters.

"With Leukemia treatment, we sort of are preoccupied with trying to make sure that our daughter gets healthy," Chris Matthews, Victoria's father, said.

Victoria and her father say they're not sure what they would've done if they didn't have NCCFF to help out. While the Foundation does so much to help directly with the fight, Victoria says events like these allow for special opportunities to find new support.

"I get to sort of relate with them and that's something you just don't get with everyone else," Matthews said. "It's a really unique experience and you get to have all the Christmas fun and I just absolutely adore it."

If you'd like to help out the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation, just visit their website here: https://www.nvchildrenscancer.org/