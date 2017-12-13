19th Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Today marks the first day of Hanukkah, and the city is celebrating with the first ever official Reno menorah. Dozens of people showed up to celebrate Hanukkah, and several people that attended say this is a celebration of family and coming together for the New Year.

“Hanukkah is miracle of the triumph of the few over the many, and it’s about spreading light, and that's our message is spreading light and increasing goodness in the world," said Sarah Cunin.

This menorah is a special one because, for the first time, local artists from Reno created this masterpiece. The menorah was attached to a button that kids of all ages could press and make flames erupt from the candelabra.

As well as lighting this menorah with special flame effects, the event also includes free latkes and doughnuts, prizes for the children as well Jewish music and dancing.

This year is also a special one, because the city is recognizing the latest honorees of the Reno people project -- Rabbi Mendel Cunin and his wife, Sarah Cunin.

This event was held to not only teach the public about the Jewish celebration, but also to bring people together from all religions for the festival of lights.

"It seems like this is the beginning of a new year, and it’s really a time for people to come together and celebrate, feel some warm feelings and do good for others," said Reno City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr.

The Hanukkah celebration begins today and ends on December 20th, and commemorates the re-dedication of the holy temple in Jerusalem.