Sparks Fire & Police Hold Holiday With a Hero

The Sparks Fire Department and the Sparks Police Department held their Holiday With a Hero event Tuesday, which is a program designed to make the holidays brighter for local at-risk youth.

Around 60 children were selected by the Washoe County Human Services Agency to participate in the shopping experience at Target. The children were escorted by a member of Sparks Fire or Police Department while they shopped.

Holiday With a Hero was made possible by donations from the Sparks Firefighters’ Association, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Nugget Casino Resort and local citizens. Over $6000 was raised in support of this event.

Thanks to the City of Sparks for this photo.