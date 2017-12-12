Washoe County, RSCVA Vote to Transfer Wildcreek Land

The new high school on the Wildcreek golf course is one step closer to reality. On Tuesday, the RSCVA and the Washoe County Commission voted to move forward on transferring the land to Washoe County School District.

The votes will clear a path toward transferring about 75 acres of land on the golf course in Sparks to be used for the area's first new high school in nearly 15 years.

Speakers at the meeting-- including some local students-- spoke about the desperate need to move quickly in building a new high school, because the current buildings are only getting older and more crowded. The new high school at Wildcreek would hold about 2,500 students.

But there's still a little bit of hesitation, both from the public and from commissioners, since the site means cutting back on golf operations and some open space.

"I think that the city needs to be more responsible-- both cities, Reno and Sparks-- in maintaining the green spaces in this community," Sparks resident Kimberly Tracy said, "because there are far too few."

Commissioner Marsha Berkbigler voted to move forward, but also broached that issue during the discussion, asking the school district to consider building the school to maximize the space.

"I want to make it clear that this school be situated in such a location that the clubhouse, the 9-hole golf course, etc., still remains," Berkbigler said, "and that Washoe County can in fact run golf and open space around all those houses up there."

The new high school would ideally open in August of 2021.