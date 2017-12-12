ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment Ends Friday

Nevadans are shopping around for a new health care policy, as Friday's deadline looms. That is when open enrollment to purchase a plan through HealthCare.Gov ends.

"There's a lot of people that are leaving their previous insurance companies, but there's also people just shopping the market to make sure they're getting the best deal for their family," Matt Law, Broker for Health Benefits Associates, Inc. said.

Open enrollment began November 1 and ends December 15. The six week sign-up period is half as long as open enrollment in 2016, when more than 89,000 people bought insurance on the exchange. From November 1 to December 2 this year, only 35,400 people had purchased a policy.

"I'm not sure what it's going to look like at the end of open enrollment but I don't think we had enough time to necessarily meet the numbers that we would have met in 2017," Janel Davis, Communications Officer for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange said. "If we would have had just a couple more weeks to let people enroll and find out the process and see what they're eligible for, that would have been really helpful."

Davis says about 85 percent of enrollees qualify for a subsidy or discount. The individual mandate is still law, so anyone who does not buy a health insurance plan could face a fine.

Steve Pagni is a Fernley resident, who is shopping for a new policy. Since he is self-employed, he has always paid for his own insurance.

"It isn't like it used to be.," Pagni said. "You know, you could buy it 12 months out of the year. Now, you're scheduled to come in during a six-week period."

Costs are rising, and there are fewer options. Still, as premiums rise, so do the subsidies. Nevada has three insurance companies to choose from, but 14 counties only have one option.

"Northern Nevada lost five insurance companies from this year to next year and that has really rocked the boat with people's current coverage," Law said.

Law and Davis both encourage people to sign up for a plan as soon as possible, and talk to a professional to help find the best policy.

"Insurance is confusing and we really want people to know that Nevada Health Link is here," Davis said. "We still exist and affordable health insurance options are still available."

"If it's not complex, it's not health insurance," Law said. "So I always recommend someone consult a broker like myself just to make sure that they are understanding everything correctly."

With just a few days left in the enrollment period, the amount of people in the market place is spiking.

"Our call center staff is experiencing high call volumes, our website traffic is up and I think people are finding the need for health insurance to safeguard themselves and their family," Davis said.

Pagni is talking to a broker to find out what his options are, and he plans on being covered in 2018.

"I'm just going out and purchasing my own policy, make things work to make sure that I'm covered," Pagni said. "You have to have health insurance. A splinter costs $20,000 anymore."

Nevada Health Link is hosting an Open Enrollment closeout event and holiday health fair on Friday, December 15. The goal is to get as many people a health insurance plan as possible. It runs from noon to 8 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Rooms A2 and A3. Enrollees will get help to determine their eligibility for tax credits and subsidies, which can help lower premiums. People can also get complimentary health screenings and flu shots. Children can get their pictures taken with Santa Claus and get their faces painted, and raffles will be held every hour.