Man Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine

The Lyon County District Attorney says a judge has sentenced 37-year-old Jeremy Stutts to 10 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stutts on September 14, 2017, following an investigation of methamphetamine drug activity which included drug transactions in Silver Springs, Mason Valley and Washoe County.

Stutts pleaded guilty to the charge in District Court on October 16, 2017.