RTC Announces Partial Closure of Mira Loma Dr.

The Washoe County School District says work has started on the new middle school planned for Sun Valley.More >>
House and Senate GOP leaders have forged an agreement on a sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax laws. That paves the way for final votes next week to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next year.More >>
A new NASA study says loss of water from rocks during drought caused California's Sierra Nevada to rise nearly an inch in height from October 2011 to October 2015.More >>
An investigation is underway after a crash involving a RTC ACCESS transit bus happened early Wednesday morning near Long River Drive and Silver Sky Parkway north of Reno.More >>
Dozens of Catholic Charities staff and volunteers distributed ham, turkeys and holiday food bags to about 2,000 families in need on Wednesday morning.More >>
The Justice Department says an Elko doctor faces 39-charges of unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare and Medicaid fraud after being arrested on Tuesday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responds to a wrong way head-on crash early Tuesday morning.More >>
37-year-old Jeremy Stutts was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 3 years.More >>
The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman - one of President Donald Trump's most prominent supporters - plans to leave the administration next month.More >>
