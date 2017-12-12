RTC Announces Partial Closure of Mira Loma Dr.

?The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) has announced Mira Loma Dr. will be closed at the golf course from January 2 to January 14 for utility relocation and improvements in preparation for the new SouthEast Connector/Mira Loma Drive intersection.

All traffic, including bicyclists and pedestrians, will detour to Pembroke Drive.

They say Rosewood Lakes and Heron’s Landing residents who use Fairwood Drive and Heron’s Landing Drive will not be impacted and will continue to use Mira Loma Drive.

They also say the closure is scheduled during Washoe County School District’s winter break to help minimize the impact on daily commutes.

The RTC would like to remind drivers using the detour to be safe and respectful of the speed limits through the Hidden Valley neighborhood and to watch for children playing.

The SouthEast Connector Project is anticipated to be complete in late spring or early summer of 2018, weather permitting.

For project updates, visit SouthEastConnector.com to sign up for stakeholder email notifications, or follow RTC on Facebook and Twitter.