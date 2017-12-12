RFD Reminds Public to Stay Away From Icy Areas

The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is warning the public to be extra safe around frozen lakes and ponds. They especially say to not drive on rivers, lakes, ponds or any other body of water that is iced over; to avoid playing on the ice; and to avoid allowing pets to play on the ice.

They would also advise parents to talk with their children about avoiding iced-over areas; the ice in the Truckee Meadows is rarely solid enough to support a human.



RFD maintains a Water Entry Team (WET) made up of 30 personnel trained as Swift Water Rescue and Ice Rescue Technicians. The team responds to an average of 45 calls for service annually and trains monthly on water and ice rescue skills.



The Reno Fire Department offers the following facts and tips regarding ice safety: