Reno Bighorns to Host One-Day Shoe Drive

The Reno Bighorns basketball team has announced they will be hosting an athletic-shoe drive to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

They are asking for new or gently used boy or girl athletic shoes, and as a thank you, they are offering coffee, doughnuts, swag and a voucher redeemable for a December game. There will be three drop-off locations:

The Reno Events Center

400 N Center St

Reno, NV 89501

Double Diamond Athletic Club

9400 Double Diamond Pkwy

Reno, NV 89521

Caughlin Athletic Club

4100 Caughlin Pkwy

Reno, NV 89519