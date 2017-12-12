Bar Crawls Continue to Grow in Popularity

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of Reno for the annual Santa Pub Crawl.

But just how popular have bar crawls become and can there ever be too many?

Some of the largest crawls in town are run by an organization called Crawl Reno, a group who says bar crawls are still growing in popularity.

"When do we have too many?,” said Crawl Reno Owner Ed Adkins. “I think it's when less people start coming out to them or when people stop dressing up in these awesome costumes.”

But that hasn't happened yet. Year over year, some of Reno’s bar crawls are still growing at least 30% in size. It's that continued excitement from attendees that Adkins says pushes his company to come up with new ideas.

"Pub crawls are becoming more and more popular,” said Adkins. “So with us being the crawl capital, this would be the time for us to be thinking about being the front runner."

Adkins says setting that example for other cities starts with creating a variety of events. In 2017, crawl Reno hosted 8 different crawls between February and November. Adkins says Crawl Reno is open to creating more.

“We do think a lot before we come up with a new one; it's not something what we do lighthearted,” said Adkins. “We try to do something different for every crawl."

Adkins says attracting these different kinds of people is the key to continued growth. Because while people from across the country do attend Reno pub crawls, it's the support from local businesses that helps to draw in these tourists.

“It depends on the people, and we have the best people who love to put on costumes and go out and have a great time, so as long as they don't go anywhere, then I don't think these events are going anywhere," said Adkins.

The next bar crawl in Reno will be the Mardi Crawl on February 10th. There's an ugly sweater crawl in downtown Sparks on Saturday at 7 p.m.