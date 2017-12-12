South Lake Tahoe City Council Elects Wendy David as Mayor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe City Council Elects Wendy David as Mayor

Posted: Updated:

South Lake Tahoe's City Council elected Wendy David as Mayor and Tom Davis as Mayor Pro Tem for 2018 during a meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Wendy David is planning to host several community-outreach formats on a monthly basis, which includes in-person meetings and monthly columns in local media outlets. They say those dates and times will be provided once they are confirmed. 

“If anyone knows me, I believe in collaboration. I am looking forward to working as a strong five member council and it’s a privilege to work with this council and with all City staff,” said Mayor David.

