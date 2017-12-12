Reno-Area McDonald's to Offer Free Uber Eats Chicken Nuggets Wednesday

Reno-area McDonald's have announced Uber Eats patrons will be able to receive a free 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets Wednesday between 11am and 10pm while supplies last. The customer will still be responsible for the cost of the booking fee.



New and existing Uber Eats customers can receive one order of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with two dipping sauces of their choice for the cost of the booking fee on the Uber Eats app. The promotion will be available on Uber Eats at 11 participating McDonald’s restaurants throughout the Reno area.



“We are thrilled to close out the year with a Chicken McNuggets treat on Uber Eats just in time for the holidays. With Uber Eats, McDonald’s fans have been enjoying some of their favorites all around town--whether it is at home or along the RiverWalk--and we can’t wait to see where they take us next,” said Stephanie Sedlak, Uber Eats spokesperson.

