Zeller Leads Pack to Third Straight Win

In front of a ‘When I Grow Up’ attendance record of 5,355 fans, the Nevada women’s basketball team earned an 81-60 win over Stanislaus State Tuesday morning.

The sixth annual ‘When I Grow Up’ game brought in over 5,000 students from the Washoe County School District. The game was centered around education with many of the University’s colleges on hand, exposing elementary and middle school students to the opportunities college presents.

The Wolf Pack improved to 6-4 on the year with the win, securing a winning non-conference record with one contest remaining. Head coach Amanda Levens becomes the first coach in program history to post a winning non-conference record in their first season at the helm.

Senior Teige Zeller had a career game on Tuesday, notching her second consecutive double-double with 24 points and 19 rebounds, both career high numbers. Zeller connected on 8-of-11 from the field, was 8-of-10 from the free throw line and added an assist and two steals. Nevada had three others reach double figures as well as senior Halie Bergman added 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, sophomore Camariah King scored 13 and senior T Moe contributed 11, hitting 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

The Warriors (5-6) put a scare into the Wolf Pack early in the game as they built up a five-point lead midway through the first quarter. However, that was the largest lead of the game for the Warriors, who led for just 4:01. Nevada regained the lead for good at the 2:22 mark of the first quarter on a layup by junior Terae Briggs. Even though it did not lead the rest of the game, Stanislaus State hung in with the Pack and trailed just 14-12 after the first quarter.

Nevada put some distance between itself and the Warriors in quarter two, outscoring its opponent 23-17. The Pack took a 37-29 lead into halftime and is now 6-0 when leading at the break. Quarter three was Nevada’s worst offensive period of the contest but the team was perfect from the free throw line in that 10 minute span, knocking down 6-of-6 to stay ahead of the Warriors.

The Wolf Pack saved its best all-around quarter for last as it started to pull away from Stanislaus State by double digits. Nevada connected on 56.3 percent (9-of-16) of its shots in that period, hit two threes and knocked in 6-of-8 from the foul line. The Pack defense held the Warriors to its lowest shooting percentage of the game at 33.3 percent (6-of-18).

Nevada outrebounded its opponent, 47-32, for the seventh time in 10 games. The Pack finished with 17 assists to 15 turnovers, its fourth positive assist to turnover ratio of the season.

Nevada concludes non-conference play this Saturday, Dec. 16 when it hosts Santa Clara from Lawlor Events Center at 4 p.m.

Postgame notes

-Senior Teige Zeller posted her second consecutive double-double by way of 24 points and 19 rebounds, both of which are career highs. This marks Zeller’s third 20-point game this season.

-Senior Halie Bergman recorded 14 points, knocking down a season-high four from beyond the arc. It is her fifth game in double figures this season and 17th of her career.

-Sophomore Camariah King notches points in double figures as well with 13 points, her third straight game with double digits.

-Senior T Moe scored 11 points in the game, scoring in double figures for the fourth time this year and 36th time in her career.

-Nevada has secured a winning non-conference record with one game remaining and has won three straight.

-The attendance of 5,355 sets a ‘When I Grow Up’ game record.

-Freshman Janelle Sumilong’s three-pointer in the third quarter was the first of her career.

-Nevada is now 5-1 in ‘When I Grow Up’ games.

-This is the second time that Nevada has faced Stanislaus State in the ‘When I Grow Up’ game having also played the Warriors in 2014.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Stanislaus State now stands at 4-1 in favor of the Wolf Pack.

Nevada Press Release