Area Organizations Getting Ready for Project Santa Claus - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Area Organizations Getting Ready for Project Santa Claus

Posted: Updated:

Some organizations are getting ready to make sure Douglas County kids have a good Christmas. They have been preparing for weeks gathering presents donated from individuals and businesses around the area.

"Children are signed up by parents through social services then that goes into the food closet where we have a team of Project Santa Claus where they put it in a computer," says Gary Dove with Project Santa Claus.

From puzzles to stuffed animals there is a warehouse full of gifts just waiting to be opened up, but the big items are bicycles. Over 200 bikes have been donated either brand new or have been refurbished by the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley. "The bikes are donated by the community and they are put in our refurbishing program up in China Spring where they work with our youth program," says Larry Offenstein with Project Santa Claus. 

The presents will be wrapped and distributed to families on Thursday. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.