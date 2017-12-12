Area Organizations Getting Ready for Project Santa Claus

Some organizations are getting ready to make sure Douglas County kids have a good Christmas. They have been preparing for weeks gathering presents donated from individuals and businesses around the area.

"Children are signed up by parents through social services then that goes into the food closet where we have a team of Project Santa Claus where they put it in a computer," says Gary Dove with Project Santa Claus.

From puzzles to stuffed animals there is a warehouse full of gifts just waiting to be opened up, but the big items are bicycles. Over 200 bikes have been donated either brand new or have been refurbished by the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley. "The bikes are donated by the community and they are put in our refurbishing program up in China Spring where they work with our youth program," says Larry Offenstein with Project Santa Claus.

The presents will be wrapped and distributed to families on Thursday.