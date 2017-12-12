Nevada Boosts Ads Ahead of Health Insurance Sign Up Deadline - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Boosts Ads Ahead of Health Insurance Sign Up Deadline

Posted: Updated:

Nevada officials are hoping that additional advertisements, health fairs and other efforts will encourage more residents to sign up for subsidized health insurance during the last few days of this enrollment season.

The deadline to choose a plan using the federal HealthCare.gov website is Friday. This enrollment period is about half as long as in previous years.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange executive director Heather Korbulic says the agency over the last week has increased advertising in movie theaters, football games, radio and publications.

Korbulic says more than 35,400 Nevada residents signed up for coverage between Nov. 1 and Dec. 2. People who remain uninsured after Friday risk fines.

Korbulic anticipates the state will not match the more than 89,000 sign-ups for 2017 due to the shortened enrollment season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Kristen Remington's Health Watch ReportsMore>>

  • Urban Lotus Project

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-12-13 04:01:21 GMT

    Research shows yoga can help with flexibility, strength, balance and circulation. The emphasis on breathing and mindfulness is having a significant impact on young people who have experienced trauma in their lives, too. In Health Watch, we introduce you to a young lady who is using her past - and her passion for yoga - to fuel a project that's growing beyond her expectations.

    More >>

    Research shows yoga can help with flexibility, strength, balance and circulation. The emphasis on breathing and mindfulness is having a significant impact on young people who have experienced trauma in their lives, too. In Health Watch, we introduce you to a young lady who is using her past - and her passion for yoga - to fuel a project that's growing beyond her expectations.

    More >>

  • Nevada Boosts Ads Ahead of Health Insurance Sign Up Deadline

    Nevada Boosts Ads Ahead of Health Insurance Sign Up Deadline

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 4:56 PM EST2017-12-12 21:56:59 GMT

    Nevada officials are hoping that additional advertisements, health fairs and other efforts will encourage more residents to sign up for subsidized health insurance during the last few days of this enrollment season.

    More >>

    Nevada officials are hoping that additional advertisements, health fairs and other efforts will encourage more residents to sign up for subsidized health insurance during the last few days of this enrollment season.

    More >>

  • U.S. Flu Season Off to Early Start; Widespread in Seven States

    U.S. Flu Season Off to Early Start; Widespread in Seven States

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 12:36 PM EST2017-12-12 17:36:35 GMT
    Courtesy: MGNCourtesy: MGN

    This year's flu season is off to a quick start and so far it seems to be dominated by a nasty bug. 

    More >>

    This year's flu season is off to a quick start and so far it seems to be dominated by a nasty bug. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.