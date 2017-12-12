U.S. Flu Season Off to Early Start; Widespread in Seven States - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Flu Season Off to Early Start; Widespread in Seven States

This year's flu season is off to a quick start and so far it seems to be dominated by a nasty bug.

Health officials say the flu vaccine seems well matched to the viruses making people sick, but it's too early to tell how bad this season will be. The main flu bug this season tends to cause more deaths and hospitalizations and vaccines tend not to work as well against this type.

Flu began picking up last month. By the end of last week, seven states reported widespread flu activity: Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Virginia.

Most flu seasons don't really get going until around Christmas. That's how last year's flu season played out.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the latest data Friday.

Last week the Washoe County Health District reported its first two flu-related deaths, the first fatalities of the 2017/18 flu season in Washoe County.

(The Associated Press and Washoe County contributed to this report.)

