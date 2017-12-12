Alabama Special Senate Race Now in Hands of Voters

Some of the phone scams reported to local police in our area have been scammers telling people they have warrants for their arrest, or a family member has been arrested, and to send money to prevent any further action.More >>
Some of the phone scams reported to local police in our area have been scammers telling people they have warrants for their arrest, or a family member has been arrested, and to send money to prevent any further action.More >>
President Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional money for missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North Korea.More >>
President Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional money for missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North Korea.More >>
Reno Police have released the name of the 90-year-old woman killed in a crash at the intersection of Vassar and Holcomb on Friday.More >>
Reno Police have released the name of the 90-year-old woman killed in a crash at the intersection of Vassar and Holcomb on Friday.More >>
The Justice Department says an Elko doctor faces 39-charges of unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare and Medicaid fraud after being arrested on Tuesday.More >>
The Justice Department says an Elko doctor faces 39-charges of unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare and Medicaid fraud after being arrested on Tuesday.More >>
Hug High School students are expected to show their support for the new proposed Wildcreek High School during a public meeting in Reno on Tuesday.More >>
Hug High School students are expected to show their support for the new proposed Wildcreek High School during a public meeting in Reno on Tuesday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responds to a wrong way head-on crash early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responds to a wrong way head-on crash early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Justice Department says an Elko doctor faces 39-charges of unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare and Medicaid fraud after being arrested on Tuesday.More >>
The Justice Department says an Elko doctor faces 39-charges of unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare and Medicaid fraud after being arrested on Tuesday.More >>
The Associated Press is reporting that Mayor Edwin Lee has died at the age of 65.More >>
The Associated Press is reporting that Mayor Edwin Lee has died at the age of 65.More >>
Reno Police say the responded to a call about a barricaded suspect Monday evening in the Lakeview Apartments on Brinkby Avenue and Lakeside Drive.More >>
Reno Police say the responded to a call about a barricaded suspect Monday evening in the Lakeview Apartments on Brinkby Avenue and Lakeside Drive.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Monday night.More >>
Reno Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Monday night.More >>