Shooting Sends One Man to The Hospital

Shooting Sends One Man to The Hospital

Posted: Updated:

A man is in the hospital after a shooting late Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Reno Police responded to the 2800 block of Kietzke Lane to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, cops found one male with a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information as of this time. 

While police did respond to Kietzke lane, they say the crime scene may be in the area of Yori Park. 

We will update you as more details become available. 

