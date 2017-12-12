Head on Crash Ends in DUI Arrest - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Head on Crash Ends in DUI Arrest

The Nevada Highway Patrol responds to a wrong way head-on crash early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to the off-ramp of I-80 eastbound near Wadsworth where they found a female driver had crashed into another car while going the wrong way.

Minor injuries were reported, but no one was transported to the hospital. Police arrested the female driver for driving under the influence. 

One lane remains open but traffic is moving smoothly. 

