Reno Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect

Reno Police say they responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. about a barricaded suspect Monday evening in the Lakeview Apartments on Brinkby Avenue and Lakeside Drive. They say they received a call from a female stating her ex-boyfriend had broken into her apartment.

The female called from a neighbor's cell phone and entered back into the apartment with the male. Neighbors said that they did not see the female leave the apartment.

Officers from the department's Critical Incident Negotiation Team (CINT) attempted to communicate with the male, who refused to allow officers inside the apartment to check on the female. Officers forced entry into the apartment, where the male became uncooperative and was struck with a non-lethal munition. He was immediately taken into custody and they searched the apartment for the female, who was not on scene.

Officers are spent a few hours looking for the female but found her and she is being questioned by police. The male was medically treated on scene and transported to the Washoe County Detention Facility, where he was booked for Obstructing/Resisting and for an outstanding Domestic Battery Warrant.