Reno Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say they responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. about a barricaded suspect Monday evening in the Lakeview Apartments on Brinkby Avenue and Lakeside Drive. They say they received a call from a female stating her ex-boyfriend had broken into her apartment.

The female called from a neighbor's cell phone and entered back into the apartment with the male. Neighbors said that they did not see the female leave the apartment. 

Officers from the department's Critical Incident Negotiation Team (CINT) attempted to communicate with the male, who refused to allow officers inside the apartment to check on the female. Officers forced entry into the apartment, where the male became uncooperative and was struck with a non-lethal munition. He was immediately taken into custody and they searched the apartment for the female, who was not on scene.

Officers are spent a few hours looking for the female but found her and she is being questioned by police. The male was medically treated on scene and transported to the Washoe County Detention Facility, where he was booked for Obstructing/Resisting and for an outstanding Domestic Battery Warrant.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.