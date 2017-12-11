Virginia Range Horses Face Possible Ownership Change

A big decision could be made regarding the Virginia Range horses at Wednesday's Board of Agriculture meeting. Many wild horse advocate groups are not happy about the possible change.

Back in October, the Nevada Board of Agriculture terminated its cooperative agreement with the American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign. Wednesday, the item is first on their agenda.

It reads, in part, "The Nevada Board of Agriculture directs The Nevada Department of Agriculture to transfer ownership of all feral, estray horses, commonly known as the Virginia estrays...to a nonprofit animal advocate organization through a request for proposal process..."

An advocate who works closely with the AWHC, Louise Martin, says she fears the worst, "Management is one thing, but transferring title of 3,000 horses that have lived on this range for hundreds of years, it's just not even acceptable. There's nowhere for them to go, I mean, you can't put them anywhere else."

The Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center has also voiced strong opposition to this proposal, arguing that the feral horses are a draw to businesses. Kris Thompson, Project Manager at TRIC, says "These companies respect places that have great environmental management."

Thompson also notes the benefit to the economy--with tourists who visit specifically to see these horses. That includes one woman from California, who was out at the range on Monday, photographing the horses for what she fears may be one of the last times.

Terrie Gray fought back tears when talking about her hopes for her grandchildren to one day experience visiting the Virginia Range horses. She continued, "If today is the last day that it's possible to see the wild horses, that's a dream denied."

Director Jim Barbee, with the Department of Agriculture said, in part, in a statement to us today, "The action item hasn't been discussed by the board yet, so there are some details I intend to clarify on the record tomorrow during the meeting...Our focus has not changed: our priority is to find the best solution for the protection of public safety and the horses."

Wild horse advocates say they simply want to have AWHC's cooperative agreement with the department, reinstated. They say any issues that have arisen, can be "ironed out."

When we reached out, the Board of Agriculture issued Director Barbee's statement, as members were unavailable for an interview, since they were heading to Las Vegas for Wednesday's meeting.