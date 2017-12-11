Virginia Range Horses Face Possible Ownership Change

The Associated Press is reporting that Mayor Edwin Lee has died at the age of 65.More >>
A 23-year-old male is now dead after crashing into a snow fence while snowboarding in Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon.
Reno Police say the responded to a call about a barricaded suspect Monday evening in the Lakeview Apartments on Brinkby Avenue and Lakeside Drive.
Democrats accuse Attorney General Adam Laxalt of using his office for political purposes, since the republican is running for governor.
