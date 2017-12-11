Local Veterans Receive Surprise Christmas Decorations

This Christmas, a few decorated veterans are receiving a different kind of decoration for their service to our country. And the surprise gesture is sure to light up the holidays for these military families.

91-year-old U.S. veteran Dean Miller has done a lot for his nation, but after losing his wife of 18 years, his grandson felt that it was time to give back to Dean.

“I can't think of anybody who's more deserving than him,” said Dean’s grandson Jerry Pryde.

"When you lose your partner, you kind of feel alone,” said Miller.

Jerry submitted his grandpa’s story to be considered by the decorated family program, which is a service that transforms the homes of servicemen into a Christmas wonderland.

“This is really great, we get to celebrate when I didn't think we would,” said Pryde.

Dean and three other families who've made a difference in Reno and Carson City were selected to receive decorations free of charge. Christmas Decor by Signature Landscapes is the group who helped put up every strand of lights.

"I just think it's wonderful for somebody to respect me enough to have this done,” said Miller.

Dean doesn’t usually put lights on his home since he'd typically travel to see his wife's family for the holidays. But because he's now staying in Reno with his grandson Jerry, this year Christmas has been brought home to them.

"Even though she's not with us any longer, we'll have some decorations and some happiness and maybe we'll even throw together a little Christmas party," said Pryde.

This year marks the 15th year that Christmas Decor has celebrated the decorated family program. Deadlines to nominate for the 2017 are over, but people are encouraged to share their stories for 2018.