Why Prices at the Pump Differ

Gas prices are down in Nevada over the past week.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Nevada fell 5 cents to $2.71. Nationally, prices are also down 2.5 cents to $2.45.

The old saying goes, “you get what you pay for,” but can you say that when it comes to where you buy fuel?

Many petroleum companies including Chevron, Shell and ARCO sell what's considered "top tier" fuel including additives to help an engine run more smoothly. A 2016 AAA study found that "top tier" oil did just that.

This is also a marketing approach according to one expert.

“It's in my judgment, it’s not a ploy, but it's a marketing technique to differentiate branded gasoline from unbranded,” said Peter Krueger, Nevada Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association.

The Quik Stop on the corner of Mill and Terminal is one of those stations considered unbranded, selling no-frills gas.

All of the fuel pumped in Reno and Sparks is brought in through a pipe line from the Bay Area to tanks in Sparks. That fuel meets EPA standards and is the same. It's the individual brands that put in their proprietary additives making it more expensive.

When it comes to whether gas without extra additives can hurt your engine, Krueger says it seems unlikely.

“It depends if you want to listen to the marketing department of the major oil companies.”

For those in Washoe County, it's not just the additives or lack thereof in the price at the pump. 48 cents per gallon goes to city and county governments. 36 cents is for state and federal taxes.

There's of course the need some cars have for higher octane fuel. It's important to check the car's owner's manual to find out if it is necessary.