Man is Dead After Snowboarding Accident in Lake Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man is Dead After Snowboarding Accident in Lake Tahoe

Posted: Updated:

Officials tell us a 23-year-old male is now dead after crashing into a snow fence while snowboarding in Lake Tahoe.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 7th, first responders were called out to help the man who went off the trail.

According to witnesses, the man was going down Snowshoe Trail at a fast speed when he lost control. He fell and slid several feet off the trail.

