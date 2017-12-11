Man is Dead After Snowboarding Accident in Lake Tahoe

A 23-year-old male is now dead after crashing into a snow fence while snowboarding in Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon.More >>
A pipe bomb strapped to a man inspired by the Islamic State group went off Monday in a crowded subway corridor near Times Square, injuring the man, slightly wounding three others.More >>
The first-ever bitcoin future jumped after it began trading Sunday as the increasingly popular virtual currency made its debut on a major U.S. exchange.More >>
The matchup between Roy Moore and Doug Jones mixes both the Deep South state’s tortured history and the nation’s current divisive, bitterly partisan politics.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (5-8) defeated the South Bay Lakers (10-3) 133-100 Sunday night at the Reno Events Center. Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists while Will Davis had 19 points and three assists. Sacramento Kings two-way player Jack Cooley and forward Mike Bethea each scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.More >>
The Nevada Seismological Laboratory has been tracking a series of small quakes rattling north Reno over the last two weeks.More >>
Reno hosted the 17th annual "Santa pub crawl" downtown. The crowds were massive out at the Reno arch as thousands of Santa’s and Grinches walked around downtown, having a holly jolly time. The Reno Police Department was out in full force keeping people safe and issuing citations.More >>
A 90-year-old woman is dead after a crash at the intersection of Vassar and Holcomb Friday night.More >>
