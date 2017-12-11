Man is Dead After Snowboarding Accident in Lake Tahoe

Officials tell us a 23-year-old male is now dead after crashing into a snow fence while snowboarding in Lake Tahoe.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 7th, first responders were called out to help the man who went off the trail.

According to witnesses, the man was going down Snowshoe Trail at a fast speed when he lost control. He fell and slid several feet off the trail.