Bighorns Blowout South Bay

The Reno Bighorns (5-8) defeated the South Bay Lakers (10-3) 133-100 Sunday night at the Reno Events Center.

Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists while Will Davis had 19 points and three assists. Sacramento Kings two-way player Jack Cooley and forward Mike Bethea each scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. 

Travis Wear paced the Lakers with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists while Stephen Zimmerman totaled 14 points and four rebounds.

The Lakers took control of the game early going on a 14-4 run to lead the hosts at the 6:42 mark. Reno would cut the deficit to two on two separate occasions behind Cooley’s eight points. The Bighorns went into the second frame trailing by six.

After back-to-back triples from Bethea, the Bighorns used the second quarter to find separation from the Lakers, outscoring the visitors 39-25. Reno expanded their lead to as many as 14 points behind Bethea’s 17 points in the frame.

Reno continued to execute their offense in the third quarter, shooting 60.9% from the field and 70.0% from distance. Reno rallied behind Harrison’s 20 points in the frame keeping the Lakers at bay. Reno expanded their lead to 29 points before Scott Machado stepped to the line to cut the deficit to 27 heading into the final frame.

South Bay opened the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run to limit their deficit to 21 points with 9:36 remaining in regulation. The Bighorns continued to build their advantage to as many as 34 points in the frame to secure their victory and take their largest margin of victory since the 2015-16 season.

The Bighorns will host the Westchester Knicks on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Reno Bighorns Press Release

