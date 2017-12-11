Bighorns Blowout South Bay

The Reno Bighorns (5-8) defeated the South Bay Lakers (10-3) 133-100 Sunday night at the Reno Events Center. Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists while Will Davis had 19 points and three assists. Sacramento Kings two-way player Jack Cooley and forward Mike Bethea each scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.More >>
In its final non-conference road game of the season, the Nevada women’s basketball team defeated Seattle U, 74-65, Saturday evening at the Connolly Complex. The Wolf Pack improved to 5-4 on the season and put itself in a position to finish non-conference play with a winning record with two games remaining.More >>
No. 20 TCU defeated 22nd-ranked Nevada 84-80 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic, extending its nation's-best winning streak to 15 games.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (4-8) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (5-10) 132-126 Friday night at The Fieldhouse in Greensboro, N.C.More >>
