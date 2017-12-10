Series of Small Earthquakes Hit North Reno

The Nevada Seismological Laboratory has been tracking a series of small quakes rattling north Reno over the last two weeks.

32 small earthquake since November 28, 2017, were felt shaking the North McCarran and 395 vicinity. The largest detected was 1.9 magnitude.

Officials say there is a slight increase in the probability of a larger event during an ongoing sequence of earthquakes, but clusters of smaller earthquakes are typical in the western Nevada region.

This is a reminder to be prepared in the event an emergency causes you to be self-reliant for three days without utilities and electricity, water service, access to a supermarket or local services, or maybe even without response from police, fire or rescue.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security recommends preparing for such an event can start with four important steps:

1. Be informed about emergencies that could happen in your community, and identify sources of information in your community that will be helpful before, during and after an emergency

2. Make a plan for what to do in an emergency

3. Build an emergency supply kit

4. Get involved.

Updated information for activity associated with this earthquake is available here. For more information on how to prepare for an earthquake, click here.