Series of Small Earthquakes Hit North Reno

The Nevada Seismological Laboratory has been tracking a series of small quakes rattling north Reno over the last two weeks.More >>
Reno hosted the 17th annual "Santa pub crawl" downtown. The crowds were massive out at the Reno arch as thousands of Santa’s and Grinches walked around downtown, having a holly jolly time. The Reno Police Department was out in full force keeping people safe and issuing citations.More >>
In its final non-conference road game of the season, the Nevada women’s basketball team defeated Seattle U, 74-65, Saturday evening at the Connolly Complex. The Wolf Pack improved to 5-4 on the season and put itself in a position to finish non-conference play with a winning record with two games remaining.More >>
A 90-year-old woman is dead after a crash at the intersection of Vassar and Holcomb Friday night.More >>
The "May Arboretum Society" hosted its 10th annual Gingerbread Competition and Festival today.More >>
Reno Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive last month.More >>
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says an abandoned copper mine in northwestern Nevada is being prioritized for cleanup under the federal Superfund program.More >>
