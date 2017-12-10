Zeller Leads Nevada Women's Basketball Team to Win Over Seattle

In its final non-conference road game of the season, the Nevada women’s basketball team defeated Seattle U, 74-65, Saturday evening at the Connolly Complex. The Wolf Pack improved to 5-4 on the season and put itself in a position to finish non-conference play with a winning record with two games remaining.More >>
No. 20 TCU defeated 22nd-ranked Nevada 84-80 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic, extending its nation's-best winning streak to 15 games.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (4-8) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (5-10) 132-126 Friday night at The Fieldhouse in Greensboro, N.C.More >>
