Zeller Leads Nevada Women's Basketball Team to Win Over Seattle

In its final non-conference road game of the season, the Nevada women’s basketball team defeated Seattle U, 74-65, Saturday evening at the Connolly Complex.

The Wolf Pack improved to 5-4 on the season and put itself in a position to finish non-conference play with a winning record with two games remaining. Nevada shot 41.7 percent (25-of-60) from the field and was near perfect from the free throw line, knocking down 18-of-21. The Pack did not miss from the line until the final minute of regulation. Nevada also won the rebounding battle against the Redhawks (4-5), 43-36.

Senior Teige Zeller posted the team’s first double-double of the season with a monster game of 20 points and 14 rebounds. It was Zeller’s second 20-point performance of the year and the fourth double-double of her career. She rarely missed all game long, connecting on 10-of-12 from the field. Junior Terae Briggs also reached double digits in rebounds as she collected 11.

Nevada had three others post points in double figures as sophomore Camariah King tied her career high of 15 points, senior T Moe notched 14 points and junior Jade Redmon added 13. King, playing in her hometown, hit two three-pointers and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Moe also hit two threes and added two assists and three steals. Redmon led the team with four assists and scored all of her 13 points in the second half.

The Pack worked up a 36-30 halftime lead and is now 5-0 on the year when leading at the half. Coming out of the break, Nevada used a 14-0 run midway through the third quarter to cement its largest lead of the game at 14 points. The Wolf Pack outscored the Redhawks 23-15 in the third, which aided largely in grinding out the win. Seattle came out firing in the fourth quarter and cut its 14-point deficit down to four points with 5:09 on the clock.

Nevada’s defense did not let the Redhawks get any closer to the lead than that. Down the stretch the Pack hit shots when it needed to, giving itself some breathing room as the minutes ticked down. Nevada maintained a six-point advantage as the clock wound to under a minute and sunk five free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

Nevada will host the sixth annual ‘When I Grow Up’ game this Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. against Stanislaus State.

