The "May Arboretum Society" hosted its 10th annual Gingerbread Competition and Festival today.

The festival featured a competition for the best gingerbread house, as well as other holiday activities.

The event began ten years ago-- to bring more people to the may arboretum during the winter months.

Local celebrity judges, including our own Landon Miller and Angela Schilling, judged the gingerbread competition-- awarding first, second, and third place-- in a variety of categories.