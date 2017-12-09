Christmas Time Means Go Time at USPS

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says an abandoned copper mine in northwestern Nevada is being prioritized for cleanup under the federal Superfund program.More >>
No. 20 TCU defeated 22nd-ranked Nevada 84-80 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic, extending its nation's-best winning streak to 15 games.More >>
The United States Postal Service is the closest thing to Santa Claus we see. By that I mean, they get presents to where they need to go during a hectic holiday season.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (4-8) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (5-10) 132-126 Friday night at The Fieldhouse in Greensboro, N.C.More >>
This year, due to a larger number of graduates, two ceremonies will be held, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.More >>
Reno Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Selmi Drive last month.More >>
The crash involved two vehicles, and they estimate the intersection will be closed for several hours.More >>
Thank you to everyone that came out this year, in case you didn't make it to the food drive this year, Save Mart Supermarkets will match in-store donations to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the Ron Wood Family Resource Center.More >>
NHP is currently reporting two crashes are causing delays on NB I580 near Neil & Mill, and another crash is causing delays on SB I580 near Neil.More >>
Authorities say a woman drove a truck into Pyramid Lake near Warrior Point early Thursday morning.More >>
