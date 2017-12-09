Christmas Time Means Go Time at USPS

The United States Postal Service is the closest thing to Santa Claus we see. By that, I mean they get presents to where they need to go during a hectic holiday season.

In fact, the time between Thanksgiving Day and New Year's Eve is the busiest time of the year for the USPS. Senior Plant Manager for the Sierra Nevada District Jason McMahill said they see anywhere from 180,000 to 250,000 parcels on average day. That number is much higher during the holidays.

"December 21st is actually our busiest day where we'll see an increase in delivery of about 500 thousand parcels here in the Nevada-Sierra area," McMahill said.

This holiday season, the USPS plans to mail about 850 million packages, a ten percent increase from last season. More than 3 million of those packages are projected to be sent from the Washoe Valley, and 10 million across the state of Nevada.

While the extra work around the holidays can be a difficult challenge, they know their work leads to some holiday cheer.

"This is the best time of the year for the postal service." McMahill said. "The best part is getting those parcels and those packages home for people to open up and enjoy."

If you're sending something fragile for someone to enjoy, be sure to take extra care when packaging, with such a high volume of mail moving through the plant.

"You want to make sure it's well-padded, things don't shake around, that you have something sturdy on top to keep it in place." Randi Jones, Supervisor of Customer Service Support, said.

If you do still have some mailing to do, be sure it gets there before Christmas by checking out the deadlines for certain types of shipping below.

Deadline for shipping to arrive before Christmas:

Dec. 11- Priority Mail for Overseas Military

Dec. 14- Domestic Ground Delivery

Dec. 19- First-Class Cards and Letters

Dec. 20- Priority Mail

Dec. 22- Express Mail