Bighorns Lose in Greensboro

Bighorns Release

12/8/2017

The Reno Bighorns (4-8) fell to the Greensboro Swarm (5-10) 132-126 Friday night at The Fieldhouse in Greensboro, N.C.

In his second game with the Bighorns this season, Sacramento Kings assignee Skal Labissiere led Reno recording his second double-double of the season scoring 27 points and grabbing 13 rebounds while Aaron Harrison had 25 points and two rebounds. Malachi Richardson, on assignment from the Kings, notched 16 points and seven rebounds.

Marcus Paige paced the Swarm with 32 points, three rebounds and two assists while Charles Cook had 22 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The opening period saw a balanced team-scoring effort with three players for Reno ending the frame with five plus points en route to a six-point lead to start the second period.

The Bighorns extended their lead to seven points, the largest lead of the night for the visitors, by the 9:41 mark in the second period off a triple from Harrison. Greensboro would go on a run chipping away at their deficit to retake control of the lead with 7:10 to play in the second. The Bighorns entered the break trailing by 14 points.

The Swarm would maintain their advantage throughout the third frame, fueled by Paige’s 14 points. Two triples from Paige and one from Luke Petrasek in the final minute of the quarter would give the Swarm an 18-point lead to start the final frame.

Reno fought to rally back in the final minutes, but a four-point gap on two separate occasions is the closest the Swarm would allow the visitors, resulting in a Greensboro victory.

The Bighorns will return to their home court on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. to host the South Bay Lakers. The Bighorns will be the host of a book drive to benefit Washoe County Libraries. Fans who make a book donation will receive a complimentary ticket to the night’s game.