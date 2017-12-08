UNR Commencement Ceremonies Schedule

The University of Nevada, Reno will hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday to celebrate graduates. They are holding two this year due to an increased number of graduates.

The Ceremonies will be held at the Lawlor Events Center, and processional times are as follows:

o ?Morning ceremony: Graduate line-up is at 7:45 a.m., the ceremony procession begins at 8 a.m., and the ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. The morning ceremony will include graduates from the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources; Community Health Science; Division of Health Sciences; College of Education; College of Engineering; Orvis School of Nursing and the College of Science.



o Afternoon ceremony: Graduate line-up is at 1:15 p.m., the ceremony procession begins at 1:20 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center. The afternoon ceremony will include graduates from the College of Business, College of Liberal Arts and the Reynolds School of Journalism.



This year's keynote speaker is tentatively Senator Catherine Cortez Masto pending the finalization of the federal budget.

