13 Nevadan Veterans Receive Military Funeral

The Nevada Veteran's Coalition honored 13 veterans today who were lost, but not forgotten. There are countless reasons we should honor and remember our veterans, those who fight and sometimes die for our freedoms. But sometimes these heroes don’t get the sendoff they deserve when they pass.

That’s where the Veteran's Coalition comes in.

"We scour all of Nevada to find these heroes, and once a month, we come out here, and we bury them with full military honors," said Jan Hodges, Chaplin for the Nevada Veteran’s Coalition.

The veterans being remembered today were from World War 2, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and until today, were in the care of a local mortuary, yet remained unclaimed.

“They either outlived their families, or their families didn't know where they were when they died; they lost all contact," said Hodges.

But now they have the chance to have a proper military funeral, with honors.

This includes presenting the colors, ringing of the bell for each name, and ends with the firing of 3 volleys from 7 rifles, also known as a 21 gun salute.

The veterans are then carried to their final resting place by fellow veterans, with a plaque of what they gave for their country.

The Veteran’s Coalition feels that every veteran should have a proper send-off, and the organization, provides each of these services with only volunteers.

"I think it’s very important to remember our veterans and to be there when they take their final walk, it says a lot about our country," said Kat Miller, Director of Veterans Services in Nevada.

For more information or to learn how to get involved, you can head to info@supportnnvc.org.