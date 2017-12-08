Major Injury Crash Shuts Down Vassar & Holcomb

According to Reno police, a major injury crash with two vehicles involved has caused the intersection of Vassar & Holcomb to be closed.

They say a white sedan traveling west on Vassar allegedly ran a red light and was hit by a truck traveling south on Holcomb. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and both drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

They also say neither speed or alcohol appear to be factors at this time.

Vassar is closed from Wheeler Ave to Virginia St, and Holcomb is closed from Wonder St to Arroyo. They estimate those streets will continue to be closed for the next several hours.