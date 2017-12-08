North Valleys Briefly Locks Down While WCSO Conducts Residence Search in the Area

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office requested that North Valley's High School go on a code-yellow lockdown Friday at 2:45 pm while they served a search warrant to a nearby residence. The WCSO says that the search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation, and that they could not provide details at this time.

The Washoe County School District says the code yellow lockdown has since been lifted at North Valleys High School in Reno.

We'll release more information as soon as it becomes available.