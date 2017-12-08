Mueller Produced Wealth of Documents in Manafort, Gates Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mueller Produced Wealth of Documents in Manafort, Gates Case

Special counsel Robert Mueller has produced hundreds of thousands of documents, copied 36 electronic devices and 2,000 "hot" documents in the government's case against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

Mueller's investigators made copies of cell phones and hard drives and submitted 15 search warrants and other requests in their investigation of Trump's former campaign chairman and his deputy.

The scope of the documents is outlined in a new court filing detailing what evidence the government collected in building its case against Manafort and Gates. The filing explains what documents and evidence were provided to the defense teams as part of the discovery process.

The filing gives a rare peek into the tactics used by federal investigators, but stops short of detailing the contents of the evidence.

