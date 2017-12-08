Newest California Fire Burns Homes, Horses in San Diego Area

California's newest wildfire tore through retirement communities built on golf courses and killed elite thoroughbred horses in its first destructive day. The new blaze, in San Diego County, means a huge swath of Southern California is now in flames.

The San Diego-area fire quickly grew to more than 6 square miles and burned dozens of homes at Rancho Monserate Country Club. Flames engulfed a horse training center, prompting trainers to unlock stables and encourage hundreds of racehorses to run for their lives. State authorities estimate about 25 of the 500 horses stabled there were killed.

The destructive blaze broke out as firefighters tried to corral the largest fire in the state, which was burning around Ventura - 130 miles to the north. It destroyed at least 439 buildings as it grew to 180 square miles since Monday. Fire crews also fought large fires around Los Angeles. The Ventura and L.A.-area fires put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders.

According to CalFire, as of very late Thursday night, six large fires had burned 220 square miles, 190,000 residents were evacuated, 23,000 homes were threatened, 500 were confirmed destroyed and there were 5,700 firefighters on the lines.

Officials said Thursday night that they made good progress battling much of the fire but that thousands of homes remain in jeopardy.

One section of the blaze continues to move toward the communities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Montecito.

The Thomas fire in Ventura County is burning 132,000 acres alone and is only 10%, per USFS Fire at the time of this post.

Several area fire crews are heading to Southern California including firefighters from Sparks and Carson City Fire Departments, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, Central Lyon Fire and inmates from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)